/Official: 2018 Ford F-Series Super Duty Limited

Ford has been at the top of the truck game for a very long time. So it doesn’t come as a surprise when they claim they have made the ultimate truck. The new 2018 Ford F-Series Super Duty Limited IS the ultimate truck every which way you look at it. It’s big, it’s powerful, it’s luxurious. It’s just friggin’ awesome!

The Super Duty range of Ford pickup trucks is a pretty diverse one and offers anything from a $32,890 F-250 workhorse to an $87,100 F-450 luxury road yacht. The limited range consists of F-250, F-350, and F-450 models, all with 4×4, starting at $80,835, $82,010, and $87,100 respectively. For that kind of money you would expect to get a lot of luxury, and 2018 Ford F-Series Super Duty Limited doesn’t disappoint.

Among the main highlights and features of the 2018 Ford F-Series Super Duty Limited there is Camelback two-tone leather seats, premium stitched leather-wrapped steering wheel, armrests and instrument panel, Miko suede headliner, hand-finished dark ash wood trim, special badging set the interior apart. Outside, a special twin-bar satin grille with chrome accents, quad-beam LED lights and satin-finished tailgate applique are Limited’s unique calling cards. Each Limited also has a dedicated serial number laser-etched on the center console armrest. Granted, these have nothing to do with trucking capabilities, but how cool is it that you can have a pickup truck equipped like a Escalade?

The fact that Ford is putting so much emphasis on luxury with the new Super Duty range might seem to some people a pointless exercise. But the least we can do is let them try to explain:

“There are heavy-duty truck customers who need Super Duty-level capability and want true luxury,” Eckert said. “We created this new truck to answer the call for even more premium choices in the Super Duty range as we see more and more truck customers trending to more premium models.” More than 50 percent of the Super Duty lineup’s retail sales this year are high-end models – including Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum series. Limited goes even further. “Imagine opening the door to your humidor and sinking into your favorite leather lounge chair – that’s the sensation new Super Duty Limited inspires,” said Ford design manager Aileen Barraza.

