/Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo – Pricing and Specs

If you are after an unnecessarily expensive but undeniably impressive means of getting about, may we suggest the new Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo? This car is many things in one. It’s an estate, a gran turismo, a sports car, and a green car all rolled into one hugely enticing package.

As you would expect, you have to pay good money for the privilege of enjoying such goodness. Set for market launch in spring of 2018, the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo has a base price of $188,400 excluding delivery, processing and handling fee. It might be a bit hard to swallow that at first, but let us give you some figures about this beast.Then you see how you feel about it.

The hybrid version of the Panamera Sport Turismo boasts a 4.0-liter V8 engine with an electric motor for a combined output of 680 hp and 626 lb.-ft. of torque. That is almost the power of an Aventador in a practical family shooting brake. Performance-wise, thanks to the eight-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) dual-clutch and active all-wheel-drive, you can make 100 km/h out of nothing in 3.2 seconds and top 310 km/h (192 mph). As for the electric range and fuel economy, the figures are not yet announced. But who cares really. This thing has 680 horsepower!

Standard equipment on the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo:

Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB), Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (PDCC Sport) including Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus), Power Steering Plus and the Sport Chrono Package. 21-inch 911 Turbo Design wheels, auxiliary air-conditioning, adaptive aerodynamic elements and a three-chamber air suspension including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) are also standard.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]