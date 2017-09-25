/Subaru WRX STI S208 Set for Tokyo Motor Show Debut

Subaru announced their lineup for the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show (October 27- November 5). They are coming with a large display of production and concept cars, one of which is this Subaru WRX STI S208. This bad boy is said to be one of the hottest WRX models ever created with exclusive motorsport-inspired features.

While details and specs of 2018 Subaru WRX STI S208 are ye to be revealed, the company has let us know the S208 has a limited production run of just 450 units. And just like the new BRZ STI Sport, the sedan too will be sold by lottery so as to create some extra buzz. Among the main features of the S208 there is a carbon fiber roof which results in lower center of gravity, thus improving handling. It also looks quite cool, especially when combined with the racing aero kit including front spoiler lip, side skirt, and rear wing. Unique chassis and suspension tune and an exclusive interior are among the other highlights of the S208.

Also on display in Tokyo Auto Show next to Subaru WRX STI S208 we have the VIZIV Peformance Concept which is a sleek coupe, Outback Limited Smart Edition with high-end exterior and interior appointments, Subaru XV Fun Adventure Concept with off-road goodies, and Impreza Future Sport Concept.

Through the vehicles on display and its entire booth, Subaru will showcase the embodiment and future vision of the Subaru distinctive value of "Enjoyment and Peace of mind", and provide visitors with an experience that will bring smiles to their faces. A number of concept cars will be exhibited, with Subaru VIZIV Peformance Concept taking center stage. The model expresses the enjoyment of driving by adopting a sports sedan style based on Subaru's shared design philosophy of "DYNAMIC x SOLID", while realizing its future vision for safety with advanced driver-assist technology, centered on Subaru's original EyeSight driver-assist system. Subaru will also premier new retail models, and exhibit the models that will race in the Super GT series.

