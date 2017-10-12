/2018 Skoda Kodiaq Scout – UK Pricing and Specs

Giving their British customers even more choice, Skoda is offering the Kodiaq crossover in popular Scout trim. Equipped with distinctive visual features and some extra off-road goodies, the 2018 Skoda Kodiaq Scout hits UK market starting from £32,330.

That is a little on the pricey side for a car like the Kodiaq and a brand like Skoda. But then again, that money buys you a lot of value, quality, and practicality. 2018 Skoda Kodiaq Scout is set apart on the outside includes Scout off-road front and rear bumpers, a rear diffuser, Scout plaques on the front wings and silver door mirrors. 19-inch Crater Anthracite alloy wheels. Inside, Alcantara trimmed seats and door panels, along with wood finish dashboard and door inserts and a Scout plaque on the dashboard. And don’t forget it’s a seven-seater SUV,so it has that going for it as well.

In terms of technical goodness, Skoda Kodiaq Scout features off-road mode that adapts the chassis, engine and brake settings for rough terrain, Hill Descent Assist on steep downhill slopes, and standard ‘rough road package’ that includes a tough engine guard and underbody stone guard. Engine-wise, you can choose between a 1.4 TSI 150PS and a 2.0 TSI 180PS petrol, and a 2.0 TDI diesel with outputs of 150PS and 190PS. All models have standard four-wheel-drive, but DSG transmission is only available on some models.

2018 Skoda Kodiaq Scout Pricing and Specs:

Kodiaq Scout CO2 VED Band Insurance group OTR 1.4 TSI 150PS 4×4 156 I 17E £32,330.00 1.4 TSI 150PS 4×4 DSG 163 I 17E £33,630.00 2.0 TSI 180PS 4×4 DSG 170 I 23E £34,865.00 2.0 TDI 150PS 4×4 144 H 18E £33,870.00 2.0 TDI 150PS 4×4 DSG ?149 ?H ?18E £35,170.00 2.0 TDI 190PS 4×4 DSG ?151 ?I ?23E £36,330.00

