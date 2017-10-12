/2018 Skoda Kodiaq Scout – UK Pricing and Specs

Giving their British customers even more choice, Skoda is offering the Kodiaq crossover in popular Scout trim. Equipped with distinctive visual features and some extra off-road goodies, the 2018 Skoda Kodiaq Scout hits UK market starting from £32,330.
That is a little on the pricey side for a car like the Kodiaq and a brand like Skoda. But then again, that money buys you a lot of value, quality, and practicality. 2018 Skoda Kodiaq Scout is set apart on the outside includes Scout off-road front and rear bumpers, a rear diffuser, Scout plaques on the front wings and silver door mirrors. 19-inch Crater Anthracite alloy wheels. Inside, Alcantara trimmed seats and door panels, along with wood finish dashboard and door inserts and a Scout plaque on the dashboard. And don’t forget it’s a seven-seater SUV,so it has that going for it as well.
In terms of technical goodness, Skoda Kodiaq Scout features off-road mode that adapts the chassis, engine and brake settings for rough terrain, Hill Descent Assist on steep downhill slopes, and standard ‘rough road package’ that includes a tough engine guard and underbody stone guard. Engine-wise, you can choose between a 1.4 TSI 150PS and a 2.0 TSI 180PS petrol, and a 2.0 TDI diesel with outputs of 150PS and 190PS. All models have standard four-wheel-drive, but DSG transmission is only available on some models.
2018 Skoda Kodiaq Scout Pricing and Specs:
|Kodiaq Scout
|CO2
|VED Band
|Insurance group
|OTR
|1.4 TSI 150PS 4×4
|156
|I
|17E
|£32,330.00
|1.4 TSI 150PS 4×4 DSG
|163
|I
|17E
|£33,630.00
|2.0 TSI 180PS 4×4 DSG
|170
|I
|23E
|£34,865.00
|2.0 TDI 150PS 4×4
|144
|H
|18E
|£33,870.00
|2.0 TDI 150PS 4×4 DSG
|?149
|?H
|?18E
|£35,170.00
|2.0 TDI 190PS 4×4 DSG
|?151
|?I
|?23E
|£36,330.00
