/2017 Jeep Compass Named IIHS Top Safety Pick

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has given its highest rating, Top Safety Pick, to the 2017 Jeep Compass. The small Jeep scored “good” rating in each of five IIHS crashworthiness tests, meaning it is one of the safest SUVs in America right now. That’s interesting, because looking at the Compass one would not guess it particularly safe, since the thing looks like one big crumple zone that’s already been crumpled.

But don’t let the rather aged looks of the 2017 Jeep Compass deceive you. Underneath that unappealing exterior lies a fairly modern SUV. It benefits from high-end features such as Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) technology and hot-stamped steel and advanced high-strength steel in its construction. No wonder then the Comapss passed tough test such as side impact with a large SUV or pickup truck, moderate-offset frontal impact, small-offset frontal impact, roof-deformation consistent with a rollover, and rear collision capable of inducing whiplash with flying colors.

2017 Jeep Compass also benefits from seven standard airbags including seat-mounted side pelvic-thorax air bags and full-length, side-curtain air bags. That is pretty decent for a compact SUV with a starting price of $20,995. Also notable is the Full-speed Forward Collision Warning-Plus which is one of the 70 safety and security features in this model.

“Sensor-fusion combines the attributes of radar technology and cameras, while most competitive systems use one or the other,” says Mark Chernoby, Chief Technical Compliance Officer – Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. “This approach affords greater precision for monitoring the road ahead.”

