/2017 SsangYong Rexton Goes on Trans-Eurasia Trail to Reach UK

In what’s probably their most elaborate publicity stunt yet, Korean car maker SsangYong sent the new 2017 SsangYong Rexton on a 13,000 km journey from Korea to the United Kingdom. This Trans-Eurasia trail marked the launch of the SUV in Britain and showcased its ruggedness and durability.

Five 2017 SsangYong Rexton SUVs set off from the factory in Korea, made a trans-continental trek via Beijing and the Silk Road, crossing ten different countries, including China, Kazakhstan and Russia, and arrived in Frankfurt last month for the IAA motor show. Two of them then continued the journey until they reached SsangYong Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials in Oxfordshire.

This has been an apt challenge for the 2017 SsangYong Rexton SUV to prove its worth as a durable, capable utility vehicle. God knows it’s not going to get bought on its looks, so it’s good that it at least offers those qualities for the starting price of £27,500. The new Rexton in powered in UK-spec model by a 2.2 litre turbo diesel engine delivering maximum power of 181PS and maximum torque of 420Nm, with a 6-speed manual or 7-speed Mercedes-Benz automatic transmission, and with a 3.5 tonne towing capacity.

Mr Johng-sik Choi, CEO of SsangYong Motor who travelled to Blenheim Palace to greet the teams, said: “This all-new, fourth generation Rexton is a major step forward for the brand. The Trans Eurasia Trail gave us the ultimate test drive opportunity, and a superb way to launch the car in Europe. This was a huge challenge for the cars and their drivers, and the ultimate test of performance and reliability. The cars equipped themselves brilliantly.”

