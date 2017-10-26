/2018 Alpine 110 Cup Race Car Officially Unveiled

Alpine revealed today the racing version of the new A110 which they had promised a while ago. Lightened and more focused, the 2018 Alpine 110 Cup is an affordable race car which you can use for Alpine Europa Cup, or for having enormous bouts of fun on track days.

Alpine 110 Cup Race Car is designed, developed and produced by Signatech, who will also sell the car for around €100,000 apop. With a weight of 1,050 kg and power output of 270 hp (18 more than the road car) mated to a six-speed sequential gearbox, the A110 Cup features racing suspension with 40mm lowered ride height compared to the standard car. Of course, the Öhlins spring-shock absorbers are compression- and rebound-adjustable. Boasting a roll cage and new sub-frames as well as Michelin slick and treaded are other highlights of the tiny racer.

Since Alpine 110 Cup will be ought predominately by gentleman racer and, well, rookies, there has been no compromise on safety features. The car comes with specific Sabelt bucket seat with built-in head restraints, six-point HANS-compatible harness, automatic fire extinguisher, dry battery, master switch, etc. There is also Brembo brakes with large discs ABS and traction control systems, which may be adjusted or disabled.The adjustable pedal box and steering column help adapt the driving position to suit all shapes and sizes of driver. You even get air con!

Bernard Ollivier, Alpine Deputy Managing Director: “The fact we have created the Alpine A110 Cup and a dedicated competition in which they will compete, the Alpine Europa Cup, is yet further evidence of our love of motor racing. We wanted the A110 Cup to be a genuine race car, a particularly refined machine equipped with high-end features geared towards performance. Alpine Europa Cup competitors will therefore be able to enjoy driving a very beautiful car, which will set new standards in terms of efficiency. The organisation of the competition will also meet Alpine’s demanding requirements, featuring rigour and professionalism on the track, but a fun and friendly atmosphere in the paddock. The Alpine Europa Cup will equally be used as a means of reaching out to our community of fans throughout Europe.”

