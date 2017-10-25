/2018 BMW X2 Compact Crossover Goes Official

Starting from March 2018 the compact crossover segment will have a new player from Bavaria. The new 2018 BMW X2 is a car designed to offer big results in a small package, and it has enough good qualities to make every other brand in this market worry.

First and foremost, the X2 comes with a BMW badge which in itself is a guarantee of success. But this tiny SUV, or Sports Activity Coupe as they call it, actually looks alright. Knowing the X4 and X4 and X1, we were expecting the X2 to be a bit of an uggo to be honest. But it looks cool and urbane and sporty.

BMW X2 has one of the best kidney grille designs we’ve seen on any BMW in a long time. The car also gets cool new colors inside and out: Galvanic Gold metallic and Misano Blue metallic for the exterior, and Dakota leather in Magma Red and the Micro Hexagon fabric Anthracite/Alcantara combination in Black with M piping and yellow contrast stitching for the inside.

Engine-wise, 2018 BMW X2 launches with xDrive20i petrol model with 141 kW / 192 hp, xDrive20d diesel variant with 140 kW / 190 hp, and X2 xDrive25d diesel with 170 kW / 231 hp. The diesels feature a neight-speed Steptronic transmission whereas the petrol model benefits from a sporty seven-speed Steptronic dual-clutch transmission.

Later on you will be able to choose two-wheel-drive sDrive18i and the four-cylinder X2 xDrive20i, X2 sDrive18d and X2 xDrive18d variants as well. Hopefully, we’ll also get an M version. Notable options available for the X2 include BMW ConnectedDrive with apps, Apple CarPlay and an array of driver assistance systems plus full-colour BMW Head-Up Display.

