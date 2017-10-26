Marking the 50th anniversary of their partnership, Chevrolet and Hot Wheels have come up with a special version of the Camaro that gives a whole new meaning to the phrase ‘big boy’s toy.’ The 2018 Camaro Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary Edition is a muscle car styled to look like a toy car.

The 2018 Camaro Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary Edition treatment comes as a package for Camaro 2LT and 2SS coupe and convertible models. You can order it from the first quarter of 2018 for $4,995. The package is not just for Hot Wheels fans who wish to advertise their love for the toy brand. There are some nice styling elements here that are pretty cool on their own. Darkened lights and black emblems, 20 inch wheels, racing stripes and orange brake calipers are among the main highlights the Hot Wheels package that could improve the looks of any Camaro.

If you are getting one of these just make sure you don’t get carried away and drive it like an actual Hot Wheels car. If this thing falls off of a table, or a cliff, it will be destroyed and you will be killed.

“In the 1960s Hot Wheels and Camaro challenged vehicle design by elevating the speed, power and performance of both die-cast and pony cars alike. For 50 years, both brands have developed high-performance cars that embody the challenger spirit.” said Chris Down, senior vice president and Global Brand GM, Hot Wheels. “We’re thrilled that fans can now experience the essence of Hot Wheels in this special edition Camaro.”

2018 Camaro Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary Edition Specs

Satin Graphite stripes with Silver Ice Metallic accents

Satin Graphite ground effects

20-inch forged aluminum wheels (with summer-only tires on SS) in Satin Graphite with milled faces and unique center caps

50th Anniversary Hot Wheels fender badges

Unique grille with Galvano Chrome inserts

Orange brake calipers

Dark taillamps

Black taillamp panel with the Hot Wheels emblem

Black Chevrolet bowtie emblems

Jet Black leather-appointed interior with exclusive orange inserts and orange accent stitching

Orange kneepads on the doors and orange safety belts

Embossed front-seat headrests

50th Anniversary Hot Wheels badge on the steering wheel

Illuminated doorsill plates with 50th Anniversary Hot Wheels badges

Premium carpeted floor mats with orange stitching and “ghost” stripes

