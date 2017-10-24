It’s Chevy’s turn to let us know about what they have in store for 2017 SEMA show. The first custom car they want to introduce is the Chevrolet Traverse SUP Concept, designed to please the fans of stand up paddleboarding. Now, that’s a very niche market they are aiming at, but what they have done with the Traverse, tuning-wise, is pretty cool.

Promoting the increasingly popular watersport, the Chevrolet Traverse SUP Concept features a roof-mounted Chevrolet Accessories Stand Up Paddleboard Carrier by Thule and a Riviera Paddlesurf paddleboard as its main highlights. What’s more, the body is covered with blue graphics, representing, obviously, water. The 2018 Traverse’s natural visual features also help with the whole adventure theme Chevy’s been after here. The SUV comes with chrome accents, LED signature lighting and available LED D-Optic headlamps, and you can outfit it with a range of Chevrolet Accessories.

2018 Chevrolet Traverse SUP Concept Specs:

ONCEPT FEATURES

Stand Up Paddleboard Carrier by Thule

Blue Wave bodyside graphics and yellow stripes

Dark Gray fascias, rockers and wheel opening trim

Gloss Black bodyside molding

Glass black foglamp bezels

Riviera stand up paddleboard and paddle

Tinted windows

CHEVROLET ACCESSORIES

20-inch aluminum wheels in black with black lug nuts

Black grille insert

Black Chevrolet bowtie emblems

Assist steps

Trailer hitch kit

All-weather floor liners in black

Illuminated front door sill plates

Integrated cargo liner in black

Traverse-embroidered headrests

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]