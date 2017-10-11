/2018 Chrysler Pacifica S Appearance Package Is for Gangsta Moms!

Chrysler and their sub-brand’s current lineup of cars is full of macho, aggressive models with a frown on their face and bulging muscles on their sides. Among them, however, Chrysler Pacifica has an understandably soft and cuddly look. It is, after all, a family car. But now even that has got the gangsta look thanks to a new Appearance Package.

SO et us cut to the chase and see what sets this 2018 Chrysler Pacifica S Appearance Package apart. On the outside, you have the Gloss Black accents which cover all the shiny bits, including grille surrounds, eyebrow accents on headlamps, daylight opening molding and rear valance molding. There is also black alloy wheels as standard, but it’s up to you whether you want 18s or 20s. Another highlight of the exterior is the Chrysler wing badges on the front and rear are Black Noise with a Gloss Black insert.

Inside the cabin you will find more blackness. Chrysler Pacifica S Appearance Package features black front overhead console, headliner, visors, second- and third-row cargo lighting bezel, A-pillar trim and center console. It also comes with black seats with Light Diesel Gray accents and the “S” logo; Light Diesel Gray stitching and Piano Black accents on the steering wheel; and Light Diesel Gray stitching and Anodized Ice Cave bezels on the instrument panel and door trim.

For all the “cool” that the Appearance package adds to the Chrysler Pacifica, it has a fairly reasonable price. The package costs $595 with 18″ wheels and $995 with 20″ wheels.

“The Chrysler Pacifica definitely stands out in the school drop-off line, and its class-leading style has won over many new customers,” said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Car Brands – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and Fiat, FCA – North America. “The Pacifica’s S Appearance Package takes that style to the next level and offers our customers yet another unique personality that further differentiates Pacifica from the rest of the segment.”

