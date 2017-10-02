/2018 KIA Stinger UK Pricing and Specs Announced

Set to go on sale on January 1, the 2018 Kia Stinger will the British market with three engines and three trim levels. Kia’s first GT and first RWD car will be available in UK with two petrol and one diesel engines, with prices starting from £31,995.

Having the new Kia Stinger with a diesel engine is like having a supermodel with a mustache. But it could prove a popular version of the gran turismo since it offers a great combination of performance and efficiency. The 197bhp 2.2-litre CRDi turbodiesel capable of up to 50.4mpg, corresponding to a range of more than 600 miles. But it is a diesel, and that is never cool.

The 244bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder T-GDi is also a pointless offering because if you want to petrol, you go for the range-topping 365bhp 3.3-litre V6 T-GDi engine. The latter starts at £40,495 which is still a good price for a car of this type. It also does 0 to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds and has a top speed of 168mph, which is excellent for this price range.

The standard kit on all 2018 Kia Stinger models include 8.0-inch touchscreen navigation system with European mapping and a Traffic Messaging Channel, 7.0 inch LCD cluster, a 360-degree around-view monitor,. head-up display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Standard safety features include Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Attention Warning and Speed Limit Information. GT-Line S and GT-S also have Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and GT-S is fitted with Brembo brakes. A limited slip differential is standard, as is an Active Bonnet to protect the heads of pedestrians in the event of a collision.

KIA Stinger UK Pricing and Specs:

Model Power

bhp Torque

Nm 0-60

sec Max speed

mph Comb.

mpg CO 2

g/km Stinger GT-Line 2.0 T-GDi 244 353 5.8 149 35.8 181 Stinger GT-Line 2.2 CRDi 197 440 7.3 143 50.4 147 Stinger GT-Line S 2.0 T-GDi 244 353 5.8 149 35.8 181 Stinger GT-Line S 2.2 CRDi 197 440 7.3 143 50.4 147 Stinger GT-S 3.3 T-GDi V6 365 510 4.7 168 28.5 225

