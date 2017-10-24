/2018 Lexus LC Inspiration Series (& Black Panther)

The 2017 SEMA show is an important for Lexus as they are planning to launch two special versions of the LC coupe at the event. The Lexus LC Black Panther is the headline, inspired by Marvel Studios’ movie. And it’s the opening act for the debut of 2018 Lexus LC Inspiration Series.

We didn’t realize the LC would need a special series so soon in its life cycle as a sort of pick-me-up. But anyway, the 2018 Lexus LC Inspiration Series features some exclusive visual cues inspired by the by the Black Panther character, King T’Challa, and his home country of Wakanda. I know, I know, but what’re you gonna do, this stuff is all the rage right now, no matter how silly they might appear to an intelligent person. The main features include carbon fiber scuff plate, a bespoke white interior, 21″ forged alloy wheels, and a collection of barware for some reason. They are only making 100 copies of this model.

The one-off, SEMA show-special Lexus LC Black Panther takes that ‘inspiration’ thing to a whole new level. It coated with a layer of vibranium weave which makes the car bulletproof. We would like to test this by putting the guy who thought of this BS in the car and spray him with a Squad Automatic Weapon. It also features a big black panther head on the bonnet, underbody glow, panther claw on the mirror and some other made-up nonsensical features inside. We have to say though, all the nerdy stuff aside, the body kit on this car is pretty dope.

