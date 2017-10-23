/2018 Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 2 Announced

After many long evenings of reportedly covert work in the garage, the Mustang technicians are now ready to present the enthusiasts with the Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 2. Mind you, real Mustang fans probably won’t like what they have done since the main purpose of this Pack is to make the GT more of a sports car and less of a muscle car.

So instead of big air boxes and large exhaust Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 2 comes with features that enhance cornering and aerodynamics. And there are numbers involved now. The pack features a 67 percent stiffer rear stabilizer bar, a 12 percent stiffer front stabilizer bar, 20 percent stiffer front springs and rear springs that are 13 percent stiffer. A true, red-blooded Mustang fan might almost be tempted now to call this treatment gay.

At any rate, 2018 Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 2 is designed for those who want to track their car. So it gets a lower, more aggressive stance, aerodynamically balanced high-performance front splitter and rear spoiler, and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. What’s more, it comes with retuned steering and MagneRide suspension for extra grip and cornering abilities. Long story short, the GT has shed some of its muscles to learn a few ballet moves.

“A passion to create something special is what really drove this project,” said Tom Barnes, Mustang vehicle engineering manager. “And that really showed in the off-the-clock way we went about doing our work.”

