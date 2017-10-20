/2018 Nissan Maxima MSRP and Specs Announced

Nissan America revealed the pricing and specs for the popular underdog of the sports sedan segment. The new 2018 Nissan Maxima offers a nice blend of performance, style, quality, and features. It comes in five trim levels, starting from $33,020 and going up to $40,690.

Most European rivals start where 2018 Nissan Maxima ends.And pretty much none of them offers 300 horsepower for that kind of money. But then again, none of them still uses a big V6 engine. It’s good to know there is still a choice for those who prefer comfort, smoothness and power to saving a bit of fuel and reduce air pollution. The Maxima comes with a performance-oriented Xtronic transmission featuring D-Step shifting logic that provides rapid shifts at high throttle openings. It also has 4-wheel independent suspension with monotube rear shock absorbers and 19 inch wheels. So handling is pretty sweet as well.

As for the features, standard on all 2018 Nissan Maxima models is NissanConnect with Navigation featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You also get Intelligent Forward Collision Warning (I-FCW) and Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) on all grade levels. in fact 2018 Maxima also offers an extensive range of available safety, security and driving aids, including Intelligent Forward Collision Warning (I-FCW), Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and Blind Spot Warning (BSW) and Intelligent Driver Alertness (I-DA).

2018 Nissan Maxima Trims and MSRP:

Maxima S $33,020 USD Maxima SV $35,020 USD Maxima SL $37,440 USD Maxima SR $38,280 USD Maxima Platinum $40,690 USD

Destination and Handling $885.

