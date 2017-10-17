/2018 Nissan Rogue Goes on Sale in U.S. with ProPilot Technology

Starting from next week the new 2018 Nissan Rogue will hit the showrooms across America, starting from $24,680. What sets this crossover apart from the other million choices you have in this segment is the presence of ProPilot Assist technology, which is a semi-autonomous system paving the way for full autonomy in the future.

That is quite a system to have on an average crossover, although you don’t get it with base models. The ProPilot Assist on 2018 Nissan Rogue helps drivers maintain lane control, navigate stop-and-go traffic, maintain a set vehicle speed and maintain a set distance to the vehicle ahead. The video below gives you a better understanding of how the system works. ProPILOT Assist is available on the 2018 Rogue SL grade as part of the Platinum Package.

As for the other notable updates for the 2018 Nissan Rogue include the addition of Motion-Activated Liftgate on some grades, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Intelligent Lane Intervention (I-LI) and Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection. The Rogue, known as the X-Trail in other markets, comes with a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine rated at 170 horsepower and 175 lb-ft or torque,mated to an advanced Xtronic transmission. AWD is available on select models.

2018 Nissan Rogue U.S. MSRP:

Rogue S FWD $24,680 USD Rogue SV FWD $25,900 USD Rogue SL FWD $31,060 USD Rogue S AWD $26,030 USD Rogue SV AWD $27,250 USD Rogue SL AWD $32,410 USD

Destination and Handling $975.

