/2018 Nissan Sentra Pricing and Specs

In the near future we may all have to resort to Chinese cars if we something really affordable, but for now let us rejoice that there are choices like 2018 Nissan Sentra. What you have here is a well-equipped, quality Japanese product with four doors and five seats. And it starts from just $16,990.

Of course, such a blend is possible through compromising on the garnish and a little bit on styling. And it’s not a very nice drive to be honest. But 2018 Nissan Sentra is perfect for someone who just needs a reliable and affordable car to get from A to B. What’s more, you can make this car a little bit more exciting is you spend more and get one of the Sentra NISMO and Sentra SR Turbo models.

The major changes on the 2018 Nissan Sentra include the addition as standard of Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB). The basic S model is nice, but if you spend another two grand and get the SV yo get pleasant features such as 16 inch alloys, dual zone air con, and RearView Monitor and 5.0-inch color display with Streaming, Bluetooth and Siri. If you want a loaded Sentra then you can have the SL grade which comes with moonroof, Bose Premium Audio System and NissanConnect Services.

2018 Nissan Sentra MSRP

Model Engine/Transmission MSRP Sentra S 1.8-liter 6MT $16,990 USD Sentra S 1.8-liter Xtronic $18,140 USD Sentra SV 1.8-liter Xtronic $18,960 USD Sentra SR 1.8-liter Xtronic $20,370 USD Sentra SL 1.8-liter Xtronic $23,440 USD Sentra SR Turbo 1.6-liter 6MT $22,200 USD Sentra SR Turbo 1.6-liter Xtronic $22,490 USD Sentra NISMO 1.6-liter 6MT $25,790 USD Sentra NISMO 1.6-liter Xtronic $25,790 USD

Destination and Handling $885.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]