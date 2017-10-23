/2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T – Back to Basics for Driving Fun

The pure, back-to-basics version of the 911 we’ve all been waiting for has now arrived. Well, it’s just been announced and won’t be released until early 2018. But when it arrives the Porsche 911 Carrera T is going to be the one for every purist. It features all the good, yummy things absent from the latest versions of the sports car.

Granted, the 3.0 liter flat-six engine in the Porsche 911 Carrera T is twin-turbocharged. But that’s a compromise they had to make to get the 370 hp and 450 Nm output. And were it not for that output the 911 T would not have been able to sprint from 0 to 100 in 4.5 second and top 290 km/h flat out. Mind you, 4.5 second is the time set by the short-shift manual gearbox that’s standard. The optional PDK is even quicker at 4.2 seconds.

Other ‘pure’ features of the Porsche 911 Carrera T include a shorter rear axle ratio and mechanical differential lock, and lighter weight. This model comes with rear window and rear side windows made from lightweight glass, and sound proofing materials have been drastically reduced. What’s more, Porsche has removed the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) and the rear seats, but if you ask they put them back in at no cost. The 911 T also gets PASM sports chassis as standard, lowered by 20 mm, the weight-optimised Sport Chrono Package, a shortened shift lever with red shift pattern and Sport-Tex seat centres. In all, the 911 Tis 20 kg lighter than the standard version.

Optionally, you can order the rear-axle steering system for the T, but it doesn’t really go with the whole ‘pure’ thing. Also, it makes the already fat price tag of 107,553 EUR to grow even more stout. Then again, Porsche 911 Carrera T, regardless of all the technical goodness, comes with one of 911 dynasty’s most legendary badges dating back to 1968. For that reason alone we reckon it’s worth the money.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]