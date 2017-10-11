/Official: 2019 Range Rover Hybrid (P400e PHEV)

Along with the regular versions of the new Vogue, JLR also revealed the first plug-in hybrid Range Rover for the new modelyear. The 2019 Range Rover Hybrid, sporting the P400e PHEV badge, makes all the other variant of the luxury SUV look pointless since it delivers the same sort of performance but with much, much better efficiency.

If we get right down to the numbers, 2019 Range Rover Hybrid packs 404hp (297kW) and 640 Nm of torque from a sophisticated hybrid system featuring a 300hp (221kW) 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine with an 85kW electric motor. Naturally, the system is four-wheel-drive and that helps it accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 6.4 seconds and top 137 mph flat out. The V8 supercharged model, for comparison, is about 1.5 seconds quicker to 60 mph.

But whereas the V8 goes through the fuel like there is no tomorrow, the P400e returns a barely believable 101mpg (2.8 l/100km) with 64 g/km CO2 emissions. What’s more, you get 31 miles of zero-emission electric drive. And the best part is, none of the SUV’s legendary off-road capabilities has been lost in the PHEV version. 2018 Range Rover Hybrid truly and completely offers the best of both worlds.

The Hybrid system in Range Rover P400e features two unique driving modes. You have the SAVE function which prevents the battery charge dropping below a pre-selected level, and the Predictive Energy Optimisation (PEO) function which utilises in built GPS altitude data for the selected route, to intelligently combine the electric motor and petrol engine to maximise fuel economy. The car also features a 13.1kWh high-voltage lithium-ion battery which can be fully charged in 2 hours 45 minutes with a rapid charger.

Prices for 2019 Range Rover Hybrid P400e in Vogue trim start at £86,965. Vogue SE starts at £93,465, and the range-topping Autobiography from £105,865.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]