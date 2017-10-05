/2018 Range Rover Sport Takes on Swimmers in Water Challenge!

It does not come as a surprise that Range Rovers are good at tackling small ponds and rivers. But what this new 2018 Range Rover Sport has achieved is quite remarkable, even by their standards. This hybrid, sporty, urban SUV raced two open-water swimmers across a flooded causeway. And it won.

The water challenge for the 2018 Range Rover Sport was actually a thorough test of its off-road capabilities. The SUV faced many different conditions during the race, from soft sands and rocky surfaces to tidal roads. Then it waded into the waves up to 850mm deep on its 14km (8.7-mile) inland drive from Bantham Beach to Burgh Island in South Devon, UK. The coolest thing about this race was that the driver won the challenge sitting in comfort in the luxurious cabin with the air con on, while the swimmers thoroughly exhausted themselves.

The 2018 Range Rover Sport that won the challenge was P400e electric-petrol model. This new version is powered by a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle technology, combining an 85kW (116PS) electric motor and a 2.0-litre Si4 300PS (221kW) Ingenium petrol engine to produce 404PS (297kW) and 640Nm of torque. Land Rover claims a combined fuel consumption of 101 mpg for this car with 54 g/km CO2 and 31 miles of electric range. Meanwhile, Terrain Response 2 system ensures that none of the legendary off-road-ability of the RR is lost in the hybrid model.

Nick Collins, Vehicle Line Director, Jaguar Land Rover: “Only a Land Rover could blend electrified sustainable performance with the absolute capability required to take on two open water swimmers. The introduction of the latest PHEV technology broadens the appeal of the Range Rover Sport. Whisper quiet in EV mode, it brings a new level of serenity to the driving experience and the transition to combined power is seamless, delivering an addictive performance boost at the top end.”

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]