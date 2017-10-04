/2018 SEAT Arona Crossover Priced from £16,555 in UK
SeatOctober 4, 2017

2018 SEAT Arona Crossover Priced from £16,555 in UK

If you are looking to buy a new crossover these days, you are spoiled for choice. But what if you are adamant your crossover has to be made in Spain? Well, there was nothing for you… until now! We are not saying that being Spanish is the only distinguishing factor for 2018 SEAT Arona, of course. It also has cool looks, decent kit and affordability on its side. 

Speaking of affordability, UK pricing and specs of 2018 SEAT Arona have just been announced. The new crossover kicks off at just £16,555 in the British market where it’s offered in six trims. You have the SE, FR and XCELLENCE, but, with each level expanded into additional versions that add in more equipment: SE Technology, FR Sport and XCELLENCE Lux. Don’t worry about getting confused though. SEAT has come up with easy guides online or in the showroom to help you choose the right specs.

Engine-wise, 2018 SEAT Arona comes with three petrol and two diesel choices, details of which can be found below along with pricing. Standard kit on all Arona models include 17-inch alloy wheels, bi-colour roof, black roof rails, chrome front grille, power-adjustable door mirrors, LED daytime running lights and tail lights, front cornering fog lights and automatic headlights on the outside, and ir conditioning, height-adjustable front seats, split-folding rear seat, handy double boot floor, electric windows front and rear, chrome detailing and leather trim for the gear knob and handbrake on the inside.

2018 SEAT Arona UK pricing and specs (launches from 17 November 2017):

ersion Engine Price*
Arona SE 1.0 TSI 95 PS £16,555
Arona SE 1.0 TSI DSG-auto 115 PS £17,740
Arona SE 1.6 TDI 95 PS £18,500
Arona SE Technology 1.0 TSI 95 PS £17,330
Arona SE Technology 1.0 TSI DSG-auto 115 PS £18,730
Arona SE Technology 1.6 TDI 95 PS £19,490
Arona SE Technology First Edition 1.0 TSI 95 PS £18,730
Arona FR 1.0 TSI 115 PS £19,680
Arona FR 1.0 TSI DSG-auto 115 PS £20,760
Arona FR 1.6 TDI 95 PS £21,840
Arona FR 1.5 TSI EVO 150 PS £21,055
Arona FR Sport 1.0 TSI 115 PS £20,450
Arona FR Sport 1.0 TSI DSG-auto 115 PS £21,530
Arona FR Sport 1.6 TDI 95 PS £22,610
Arona FR Sport 1.5 TSI EVO 150 PS £21,825
Arona XCELLENCE 1.0 TSI 115 PS £20,825
Arona XCELLENCE 1.0 TSI DSG-auto 115 PS £21,825
Arona XCELLENCE 1.6 TDI DSG-auto 95 PS £23,585
Arona XCELLENCE 1.6 TDI 115 PS £22,985
Arona XCELLENCE Lux 1.0 TSI 115 PS £21,880
Arona XCELLENCE Lux 1.0 TSI DSG-auto 115 PS £22,880
Arona XCELLENCE Lux 1.6 TDI DSG-auto 95 PS £24,640
Arona XCELLENCE Lux 1.6 TDI 115 PS £24,040
Arona EXCELLENCE First Edition 1.0 TSI 115 PS
