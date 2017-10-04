/2018 VW Polo UK Pricing and Specs Revealed

It is not usual for a tiny little car like the Polo to get so much buzz even before it’s even launched. But the new 2018 VW Polo is such an excellent package that people cannot wait to get their hands on it. Well, good news then. The order books have just gone open in the UK and you can get a new Polo for as little as £13,855.

Granted, as superminis go that is not exactly an affordable price. But you have to take into account the 2018 VW Polo is so good, it makes the Golf look rather pointless. This is especially true of the range-topping GTI version with a 200 PS engine. That one is the spiritual successor to the original Golf GTI, offering big power in a light and nimble package. The pricing for the GTI variants have not been announced yet, but rest assured it is well over 20 grand.

The handsome 2018 VW Polo launches in five-door guise with six three- and four-cylinder petrol engines range from the naturally aspirated 1.0 MPI with 65 PS to the turbocharged 2.0 TSI with 200 PS. The diesel offerings include two 1.6 TDI engines with outputs of 80 PS and 95 PS. Every single one of these engine is equipped with a stop-start system and a regenerative braking mode, while any of the TSI and TDI powerplants with an output of 95 PS or more can be configured with a 6- or 7-speed DSG automatic.

2018 VW Polo Trim Levels Highlights: S: Eight-inch composition media infotainment with DAB; Air conditioning; Front Assist with pedestrian monitoring; Automatic headlamp activation with LED daytime running lights SE: 15-inch Sassari alloy wheels; Car-Net App Connect with an additional USB port; Alarm; Leather multi-function steering wheel beats: 16-inch Torsby alloy wheels; Front fog lights with cornering function; Front and rear carpet mats; beats decal over the bonnet and roof (beats only); 65 per cent tinted windows from the B-pillar backwards (beats only); Red Velvet dash pad (beats only); 300 watt beats sound system (beats only) SEL: 16-inch Las Minas alloy wheels; Front centre armrest; Discover Navigation (SEL only); 2-Zone climate control (SEL only); Rain sensor; Front and rear parking sensors R-Line: 16-inch Sebring alloy wheels; 65% tinted windows from the B-pillar backwards; Rear LED tail lights; R-Line exterior styled front and rear bumpers and black gloss spoiler; Stainless steel pedals GTI: 17-inch Parker alloy wheels; GTI styling including red brake calipers; Sports suspension lowered by approximately 15 mm; XDS electronic differential GTI+: 17-inch Parker alloy wheels; 65% tinted windows from the B-pillar backwards; Light and Sight pack; LED headlights; Active Info Display; Adaptive Cruise Control; Keyless entry with start-stop button

Detailed Pricing and Specs

Model Engine Gearbox Doors Power CO? (g/km) OTR RRP S 1.0 5-Sp Man 5 65 PS 110 £13,855 SE 1.0 5-Sp Man 5 65 PS 108 £14,630 SE 1.0 5-Sp Man 5 75 PS TBC TBC SE 1.0 TSI 5-Sp Man 5 95 PS 101 £15,930 SE 1.0 TSI 7-Sp DSG 5 95 PS 105 £17,280 SE 1.6 TDI 5-Sp Man 5 80 PS TBC TBC beats 1.0 5-Sp Man 5 65 PS 110 £15,680 beats 1.0 5-Sp Man 5 75 PS TBC TBC beats 1.0 TSI 5-Sp Man 5 95 PS 103 £16,980 beats 1.0 TSI 7-Sp DSG 5 95 PS 107 £18,330 beats 1.6 TDI 5-Sp Man 5 80 PS TBC TBC SEL 1.0 TSI 6-Sp Man 5 115 PS TBC TBC SEL 1.0 TSI 7-Sp DSG 5 115 PS TBC TBC SEL 1.6 TDI 5-Sp Man 5 95 PS TBC TBC R-Line 1.0 TSI 5-Sp Man 5 95 PS TBC TBC R-Line 1.0 TSI 6-Sp Man 5 115 PS TBC TBC R-Line 1.0 TSI 7-Sp DSG 5 115 PS TBC TBC R-Line 1.5 TSI EVO 7-Sp DSG 5 150 PS TBC TBC GTI 2.0 TSI 6-Sp Man 5 200 PS TBC TBC GTI 2.0 TSI 6-Sp DSG 5 200 PS TBC TBC GTI+ 2.0 TSI 6-Sp Man 5 200 PS TBC TBC GTI+ 2.0 TSI 6-Sp DSG 5 200 PS TBC TBC

