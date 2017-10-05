/2019 Audi R8 V6 – First Details

As R8 fans are well aware, the new generation Mk2 version of the super car was released with only the V10 engine. That had to do with econmoy concerns and the V8 not making much sense cost-wise. But if the V10 is just too much for you, do not despair because there is a new Audi R8 V6 in the works which will be cheaper and relatively frugal.

To be released next year as an entry-level model, the 2019 Audi R8 V6 will get a turbocharged, 90-degree, 2.9 liter V6 engine jointly developed by Porsche and Audi. The unit is already in use in the Panamera and the new RS4. Currently, the V6 has an output of around 450 horsepower. But with some tweaks and adjustments it could make up to 500 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque in the R8. Mind you, according to insiders the V6-powered R8 will come with more than one power output option. It’ll probably be divided into R8 V6 and R8 V6 Performance, with the latter getting the full-fat 500 horsepower.

Test mules for the new Audi R8 V6 have already been spotted out and about, and they indicated visual changes over the V10 model are going to be minimal. There will be some changes to the rear which has to do with smaller exhaust pipes – an advantage of the smaller V6 engine. But changes are to an uninterested eye the V6 version will look identical to the V10. While that is good news for the V6 buyers who pay a lot less money, it may not sit well with the V10 owners. We just hope the car sounds alright. It won’t have the sweet rumble of the V8, but let’s hope the turbos won’t kill all of the V6’s soprano notes.

Via Autocar

