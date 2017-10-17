/2019 Polestar 1 Officially Unveiled with 600bhp Powertrain

You know the name Polestar from some of the most exciting Volvos of the past few years. Now the Swedish firm is a stand-alone entity, sort of, and they have come up with their first production model. The Polestar 1 is a hybrid electric coupe set to go into production in mid-2019 at Volvo’s facilities in China.

So what we have here is a Chinese-built, Swedish-designed, electric-hybrid with old-school looks, supercar performance, and Grand Tourer comfort. It’s an amalgam, but something no one else has ever tried before. On the surface Polestar 1 looks like a slightly revised Volvo S90, which is not entirely coincidental. Polestar may have split from mother company, but they are still dependent on them for all kinds of support. And they would want the connection to that they won’t look like a start-up out there in the world exotic cars.

The performance-oriented hybrid electric powertrain in Polestar 1 churns out a very respectable 600hp and 1000Nm of torque. Though technical details of the system are yet to be revealed, they have let us know that the 1 has a range of 150kms on pure electric power alone. If this is true, and the Swedes seldom lie, this car is going to school all the giants of the hybrid segment on what’s possible in terms of performance and economy. handling-wise, Polestar has used all its motorsport know-how to ensure the car drives well. You have double electric rear axle which enables torque vectoring, Öhlins Continuously Controlled Electronic Suspension (CESi) advanced chassis technology, and a lightweight carbon fiber body.

Besides being the halo car for the new company, Polstar 1 is going to spawn a whole range of other models with fully electric powertrains. It is also set to revolutionize the way people buy cars:

Polestar will also move away from today’s traditional ownership model. Cars will be ordered 100% online and offered on a two or three year subscription basis. The zero-deposit, all-inclusive subscription will also add features such as pick-up and delivery servicing and the ability to rent alternative vehicles within the Volvo and Polestar range, all incorporated into one monthly payment. The flat rate subscription means that having a Polestar car becomes a hassle free experience for the customer. This is facilitated by Phone-As-Key technology. It allows the owner to share a virtual key with a third party, and also enables access to a host of other on-demand features. This concierge service ensures that the customer only needs to focus on the enjoyment of driving.

