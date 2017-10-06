/Car Exterior Trends 2017

A car exterior is amongst the main factors considered when one wants to buy a new car. Vehicles are different but share some similarities in their designs or specifications.

The basics remain the same, even online casinos Canada games have the same game play even though they are the same. In 2017 we’ve already seen great exterior trends from latest cars. The hot car exterior trends include the following.

Split-spoke diamond-cut wheels

Split-spoke wheels are a top trend this year with most powerful automobile brands in the world putting them on their latest models. The wheels compliment the looks of the car exterior and this design can make the vehicle look beautiful. One good example is Range Rover Velar incredible 22” 9 split- spoke wheels with diamond turned finish with Land Rover logo on the center.

Automotive color

Car color is a major factor that is part of customers’ car-buying decisions. There are popular cars automakers always paint their cars include white, black, gray and silver. These are the most popular colors most consumers like on cars. However, car makers are moving to unique colors and effects to give their latest car a distinctive beautiful appearance.

Color and styling are no longer just ordinary but it is now customizable and customers can now choose what they want. Some automakers modify the color to satisfy needs. During Frankfurt Motor Show 2017, the most trending vehicle car was white.

LED lights

Most of latest car models come with LED lights. Not to improve the vision of the drive but to complement the exterior appearance of the car. LED lights make the vehicle look amazing by adding a cool to the design of the car. Cars with LED light signature are eye-catching for instance LED signature on the taillights completes the striking design of GMC Terrain Compact SUV from front to back. Another great design that made these lights is Citroën C3 Aircross 2017.

