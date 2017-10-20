/Car trends on the internet at the moment

2018 Bentley Continental GT

The 2018 Bentley Continental GT made its world debut at the Frankfurt motor show. It is the first all-new Continental model unveiled since 2003. Continental GT is fully designed, engineered and built in Britain. The luxurious car doesn’t look like other Continental GTs that we used to. It is built from scratch as part of a joint project with Porsche and inspired by some features of the 2017 released Porsche Panamera.

It is set to have a range of powertrains like new petrol-electric hybrid capable of achieving zero emissions when driving, to meet EU emission regulation. Bentley has upgraded its W12 engine to give the 2018 Bentley Continental GT an acceleration of 100km/h in just 3.7 seconds with a top speed of 333km/h. The upgraded 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 powertrain is handcrafted in a twelve and half hour process. 2018 Bentley Continental GT engine produces 626 horsepower and 605 pound-feet of torque. The W12 engine produces 600bhp and consumes 15.5L and 9.3L of fuel per 100km distance in town and highway respectively. All – new Continental V8 engine has 8-speed dual clutch transmission options and a four-wheel drive system for a top-notch performance.

Chairman and CEO Wolfgang Durheimer during the motor show said: "Today we introduce a car that is the ultimate in extraordinary design, technology, and innovation".

Mercedes Benz pickup truck

Mercedes Benz pickup truck is known as X – Class which was just a concept as of October 2016 has finally introduced its truck to the world and is set to release it into the market as of November 2017. This concept is the first pickup truck ever made by the Mercedes Benz in order to target different customers with different needs, for example, this truck can be used in areas such as construction apart from being a luxury car. Mercedes X-Class will come in different models to suit different lifestyles.

