/DS E-Tense Makes UK Debut Inside Shopping Center

In what can be described as an all-in-one publicity package, Citroen’s sub-brand DS took over a shopping center in Westfield, London. The The venue was DS Urban Store, the reason was to let the DS E-Tense concept to roam free, and the man driving the concept was DS Virgin Racing driver Sam Bird.

And just to milk the occasion fully, they also brought out the DS7 Crossback SUV for a guest appearance. It all made for a spectacular clip in which Sam Bird went joyriding inside the shopping center in the spectacularly stunning high-performance electric GT, the DS E-Tense. To be fair though, he could have driven the E-Tense inside the center during the day since it’s a silent, zero-emission EV. But then again, the silent operation would probably have caused problem with the shoppers it would inevitably run over!

The magnificent DS E-Tens is powered by a 402 horsepower and 516 Nm electric motor and features cues from Citroen’s most iconic cars in its design. The EV also features an exclusive metallic green ametrine body and LED vision headlights.

Paul Buttigieg, Westfield’s Director of Operations, says: “We like to go the extra mile for our partners to help them create innovative content to drive awareness and sales. Giving a leading racing driver the green light to take a spin inside one of our centres was a real first but having built such a positive relationship with DS Automobiles over the past few years we wanted to help them create a standout moment to mark the UK debut of the DS E-TENSE.”

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]