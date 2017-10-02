/Dyson to Build Electric Cars

British inventor, Sir James Dyson, announced this week that his company will spend over $2.7 billion to build a swoon-worthy, zero-emissions vehicle by the year 2020.

Dyson, known for developing vacuum cleaners, fans and dryers, is turning the industrial focus to something bigger: electric vehicles. The vacuum cleaner maker will invest 2.7 billion dollars in a car model expected to hit the market by 2020.

James Dyson, the founder, announced that he hopes to develop an innovative model for the roads and will invest $2.7 billions producing a project that has been developing in the last two years. The project is not in the dark and it is not really a process from scratch. The company produces electrical components such as batteries and motors for home appliances, a breakthrough in the development of cars.

The British Dyson still has no name disclosed and besides the announcement made by the manufacturer, little is known about this novelty. It is known, however, that about four hundred people are involved in the development of the car, and some are being recruited.

Recently, Sir James wrote in an email to his staff:

Competition for new technology in the automotive industry is fierce and we must do everything we can to keep the specifics of our vehicle confidential.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]