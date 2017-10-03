/Ermenegildo Zegna Presents 2018 Maserati Capsule Collection

Maserati has relations with many a fashion brand, but perhaps none is deeper than their involvement with Ermenegildo Zegna. The car maker has produced special editions named after the fashion brand, the they have in turn reciprocated with Maserati-branded merchandise. In fact, they just put out the Maserati Capsule Collection Spring Summer 2018.

The Ermenegildo Zegna 2018 Maserati Capsule Collection is inspired by inspired by the GranLusso trim package featuring a dedicated Ermenegildo Zegna fabric, available for Quattroporte, Ghibli and Levante models. Just like Maserati cars, this “travel-oriented” clothing line is not just about cool looks and aesthetics, but also function and practicality.

The “Made in Italy” connection that links the two brand is epitomized in the craftsmanship of the new Maserati Capsule Collection. It boasts advanced materials as well, featuring microfabrics with micro nubuck details, also found in the luxurious personal leather bags and accessories that are part of the collection. Zegna and Maserati has been collaborating since 2013 in a fruitful partnership that has benefited both brands greatly. The new collection will be available at Ermenegildo Zegna’s worldwide boutiques and via Zegna website starting from end of October 2017.

No brand has got the art of fashionizing itself down quite as well as Maserati. They are not as exclusive as they once was, what with a range of sedans and SUV which has diesel engines in them. But still they manage to retain an excellent image thanks to partnership with high-end fashion brands and sponsoring high-society events such as polo tournaments and the like.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]