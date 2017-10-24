/Hennessey Venom F5 Previewed Before SEMA Debut

Hennessey Performance is a Texan firm best known for their high-powered tuner cars. A few years ago, however, they decided to build a hypercar and it was such a successful effort they are back at it with a new model. It’s called Hennessey Venom F5 and it is set for debut at the 2017 SEMA show in Las Vegas on November 1.

Now, those of you familiar with Hennessey’s first Venom know that it is the kind of car built for breaking records. The first one was based on a modified Lotus Exige chassis and had enough power to challenge the authority of top dogs such as Bugatti Veyron. Hennessey Venom F5 is built on an all-new platform developed by HPE themselves and, judging by the preview photos and video they have released, it features a much more intriguing design than its predecessor. The dominating theme in this car is a triplet of circles which is used as the main design cue inside and out.

What really matters with Hennessey Venom F5, however, is not the design or even handling. The Venom has always been about straight line performance and what kind of numbers it can pull. HPE is not yet ready to let us know about the technical specifications of the Venom F5, but one can be fairly sure the hypercar produces well over 1,000 horsepower. The reason that is a certainty is because the Americna firm has hinted at a 300 mph top speed for the F5 in one of their witty teasers. If that’s true, you are looking at the world’s fastest production car.

Stay tuned for more on the Hennessey Venom F5 over the coming days.

