/Kia Stinger at 2017 SEMA Show – WCC & Federation

One of the biggest highlights of this year’s SEMA show will, without a doubt, be the new Kia Stinger. This affordable performance car is the ideal choice for tuners willing to show off their tuning prowess. Here’s two of the coolest, backed by the company itself and made by some big names.

The first tricked-out, SEMA-bound Kia Stinger is an extra-wide model created by the world famous West Coat Customs. Finished in a special pearl blue metallic paint, the WCC Kia Stinger wide body features an ultra-wide body kit with substantial fenders accommodating 21 inch Keen Forged wheels. Furthermore, the suspension has been lowered 1.4-inches up front and 1.2-inches in the rear to make the whole look right. Other highlights include lightweight carbon fiber aero kit and rear diffuser custom blue leather seat piping, a distinct hand-stitched gray leather dash panel, alcantara-wrapped steering wheel as well as gloss black center console trim.

The second Kia Stinger for SEMA is called the Federation after its creator. The aftermarket supplier has hooked-up the Stinger with some of the best tuning parts out there. The creamy orange paint job is complemented with exterior body accent kits by Air Design USA including a rear spoiler, rear diffuser and redesigned hood vents. There is a K&N cold-air intake and a low-restriction quad-tipped Borla to add 15 horsepower to the power of the V6 engine. Eibach springs, thicker antiroll bars and a reduced ride height as well as 20-inch TSW wheels shod with Falken tires are among the other highlights.

