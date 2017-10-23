/Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster 50th Anniversary Japan

As part of the Lamborghini Day Tokyo parade last week the Italian supercar maker revealed the Aventador S Roadster 50th Anniversary Japan. This series consists of five one-off Aventador S model, each style to represent one of the five natural elements of Japanese culture: water, earth, fire, wind, and sky.

Designed by Lamborghini’s Ad Personam Department to mark the 50th anniversary of the brand in the lad of the rising sun, the Aventador S Roadster 50th Anniversary Japan boast some of the most unique colors and trims ever fitted to a Lambo. This video takes you for a walk around this model and shows off all five colors:

To give you a little bit more details on one of the Aventador S Roadster 50th Anniversary Japan models, the car representing water features blue and black on the exterior and carbon fiber windscreen frame and the hard top. The special paint job alone has taken 170 hours to make. Inside, the car features Nero Ade black leather and Nero Cosmus black Alcantara, garnished with exquisite embroidery in blue representing the Japanese symbol for bamboo (Y). This has taken 100 hours of artisan work.

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini, commented: “On the occasion of this important anniversary for our brand in Japan, I wish to thank our Japanese customers for their support over the years and their strong bond with our marque. Thanks to them, Japan has now become our second most important market worldwide in terms of cars sold. And with the arrival of the Urus in 2018, we predict further unprecedented success in this country.”

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]