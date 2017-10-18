/2018 Maserati Levante S Launches in UK from £70,755

The petrol-powered 2018 Maserati Levante S is now available to order in the United Kingdom, starting from £70,755. This is presumably for those who find the already-available diesel version of the Italian SUV a little underwhelming. The S model is a lot more exciting thanks to a potent 3.0 liter twin-turbo V6 engine.

Maserati Levante S also enjoys near 50:50 weight distribution, but at the end of the day it’s still a big, bulky SUV. So don’t expect Gran Turismo level of driving fun here. Straight-line performance is more than decent, however, with a 0-62mph time of 5.2 seconds and a top speed of 164mph. That is down, in part, to the 430bhp output of the engine, partly due to the eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox, and also because of the Q4 Intelligent All-Wheel Drive System.

As for the specs, Maserati Levante S launches in UK with two trim levels: GranLusso and GranSport. Thekit you get with each trim level can be found below.

The GranLusso trim is externally recognisable by its metallic-finish front skid plates, the GranLusso badges on the front wings, the body-colour side skirts, the black-painted brake callipers and the 19” Zefiro alloy wheels. The interior’s feel is further enhanced thanks to Ermenegildo Zegna silk or full premium Italian leather with a Radica open-pore wood trim and leather steering wheel. Recognisable by its Black Piano front grille, skid plates and roof rails, the GranSport trim was conceived to meet the demands of customers seeking a sportier expression of a high-end SUV and reflect the legendary racing heritage of Maserati. The exterior also boasts body-colour side skirts, blue inserts on all Trident and Saetta logos, red brake callipers and 20” Nereo wheels, whilst the cabin includes leather sport seats with 12-way power, a power adjustable sport steering wheel with gear shift paddles as well as sport pedals in brushed stainless steel.

