/Gas-Powered Volvo Trucks Promise Significantly Less CO2 Emissions

Volvo Trucks continue their environmental efforts with the introduction of new models running on LNG (liquefied natural gas) or biogas. These heavy hitters claim to deliver the same performance as a diesel truck engine but with 20 to 100 percent less CO2 emissions. The former figure is for the LNG fuel and the latter for when biogas is used.

In terms of performance, the Volvo Trucks getting these new engines – including FM and FH models – offer 420 and 460 horsepower which is on the par with that of a diesel unit. Volvo’s 460 hp gas engine delivers maximum torque of 2300 Nm while the 420 hp version produces 2100 Nm. Volvo has come up with a whole new trick to achieve this figures and that is utilising Diesel cycle technology instead Otto cycle which is the norm for gas motors.

Now, there is the problem of getting the fuel for these gas-burning lorries. But gas it’s a problem a lot more easily remedied than, say, getting hydrogen to the pumps. Volvo Trucks is now working together with gas suppliers and customers to develop the expansion of LNG infrastructure in Europe. Once inside the truck, the gas is stored at 4-10 bar pressure at a temperature of -140 to -125 °C. With the biggest fuel tank available now a full tank will deliver a 1,000 km range.

“Natural gas offers clear climate upsides, it is competitively priced in many countries, and there are sufficient reserves to justify large-scale use. Our focus on LNG vehicles is creating new prerequisites for our customers to run fuel- and cost-efficient operations. At the same time, we’re making it possible for heavy truck operations to considerably reduce their climate impact,” says Lars Mårtensson.

Volvo FM LNG and Volvo FH LNG Specs:

Available versions: Tractors (4×2, 6×2, 6×4) and rigids (4×2, 6×2, 6×4) with gross vehicle weights of up to 64 tonnes for regional and long-haul operations.

Engine: Volvo G13C Euro 6. In-line 6-cylinder 13-litre common rail engine, injectors nozzles for gas and diesel. Available with 420 hp/2100 Nm and 460 hp/2300 Nm.

Transmission: Volvo I-Shift.

Fuel tanks: Available with 115 kg (275 l), 155 kg (375 l) or 205 kg (495 l) LNG for up to 1000 km operating range. A small diesel tank is also fitted.

Exhaust after-treatment: SCR and particulate filter.

The Volvo FH LNG and Volvo FM LNG are Whole-Vehicle Type-approved and certified as per European standard ECE R110.

