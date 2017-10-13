/New Infiniti QX80 Announced Ahead of Dubai Debut

On November 14 at the Dubai International Motor Show Infiniti will reveal a new version of their ginormous SUV, QX80. Inspired rather heavily by the Monograph concept, the new Infiniti QX80 is going to look push and plush, though under the skin it will remain largely unchanged compared to the current model.

It is fitting that they chose Dubai Motor Show as the venue for the debut of the new Infiniti QX80. Such a thing would probably not be met with a great deal of enthusiasm in Europe. It’s just too big and too glitzy for the European taste. But people in the Mid East and America are going to love the QX80 with its huge chrome grille, generous space, large wheels and massive engine.

The new Infiniti QX80 will continue to use the current 400-hp 5.6 liter V8 engine, a smooth and buttery motor that is very capable and suits the character of the QX80, but drinks fuel like there’s no tomorrow. Infiniti does have plans to introduce smaller engines for this SUV later on, but we’re not sure if that would sit well with the customers. If you are going for a like this you obviously don’t care about economy and all that nonsense. You want the biggest of everything. If anything, they should put a V12 in it.

“INFINITI’s design DNA has been scaled up for our largest SUV. The QX80 brings a new commanding presence with powerful muscularity and enhanced horizontal movement. Our designers raised the visual height of our iconic double arch grille and signature headlamps striking an unmistakable road presence.” Alfonso Albaisa, Senior Vice President, Global Design

