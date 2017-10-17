/New Lamborghini Factory Opens in Time for SUV Production

Automobili Lamborghini announced today a major expansion of its Sant’ Agata Bolognese factory. The new Lamborghini factory has twice the production site of the old one, which result in dramatic increase in its capacity. The changes have been implemented in time for the production of the Urus SUV.

Manifattura Lamborghini, as they call the new production site with its advanced industry 4.0 technologies, ensures the Urus, which is a super sport SUV, is a product of utmost quality and craftsmanship. The new Lamborghini factory is grown from 80,000 to 160,000 m2, meaning that it can now produce twice the number of cars it currently puts out annually, bring it up to 7,000 units. You know what this means. :Lamborghini has banked heavily on the Urus’s success. That kind of volume also hints at the arrival of a four-door model in the near future.

Among the highlights of the facility we can mention a new assembly line dedicated to Urus, the new finishing department for all Lamborghini models, and a new office building with LEED Platinum certification. So the new factory is environmentally friendly as well, which is more than can be said about the car that are made there. There is also a new test track with thirteen different surfaces specific to SUVs. That tells us the Urus is every bit as ‘super’ as Lambo says it is. AGVs (Automatic Guided Vehicles) are anther feature of the new Lamborhgini factory, as is enhanced ergonomics and safety, and digitization.

Ranieri Niccoli, Chief Manufacturing Officer, commented: “With our third model, we wanted to introduce the most innovative production technologies and smart factory concepts, supporting and complementing the activities of our workforce. Urus ushers in a new model of factory, which we call Manifattura Lamborghini, a new point of reference in the luxury automobile industry. The substantial resultant benefits include greater production flexibility, better information accessibility, and the interconnection of systems: strengthening the professionalism of craftsmanship that has always distinguished us and supporting the doubling of our production volumes.”

