/Nissan Connect Amazon Alexa Services Announced

Amazon Alexa voice command service for cars is so in trend right now, car makers are racing each other to bring it to their models and think up new ways to utilize it. Nissan is the next to announce a series of new commands, or skills, which enable the owners to talk to their vehicles and execute a series of basic jobs

Depending on the model, Nissan Connect Amazon Alexa skills allows you to remotely lock/unlock, honk the horn, flash the lights and start or stop the engine just by talking to your Alexa. That’s pretty cool, but we are struggling to think of when and why you would want to do these things remotely. And it’s not just us. Nissan themselves had to come up with some really far-fetched scenario for the TV spot they have made to promote this service:

In any case, Nissan Connect Amazon Alexa Services will be available on certain model year 2016, 2017, 2017.5 and 2018 Nissan vehicles equipped with NissanConnect Services telematics. It might reduce the hassle of ding certain things with the car, but it adds some more hassle as it needs an active subscription to NissanConnect Services and a valid Nissan Owner Portal account. So you need to have them ready and paid for before you can lock your car with a voice command… as opposed to just pushing a button on the keyfob… because that’s so terribly hard to do!

“Intelligent integration means helping our customers even when they are not behind the wheel,” said Dan Teeter, director, Vehicle Connected Services, Nissan North America, Inc. “We are about bringing unexpected innovations to customers, and are excited to offer this technology to both existing and new Nissan owners.”

