/Nissan IMx Electric SUV Revealed at Tokyo Motor Show

When Nissan unveiled the new LEAF they announced a major expansion of their EV game. Now at the Tokyo Motor Show 2017 they are showing us what the next step in that grand plan is about. This is Nissan IMx, and SUV version of the LEAF with an excellent range of 600 kilometres (373miles).

Nope, Nissan has not achieved a breakthrough in battery technology. Nissan IMx has good range because it’s a sizable SUV and there’s room to pack more batteries in it. It also gets two high-output electric motors at the front and rear, giving it all-wheel-drive capability, and an output of 320 kW with 700 Nm of torque. So performance-wise, there really is nothing to complain about. And this system is virtually production-ready. The IMx is even autonomous ready, boasting Nissan’s ProPILOT technology.

What you may want to complain about is the looks of the car. While the new LEAF is a handsome little thing, Nissan IMx tries to separate itself from the ordinary SUVs with daring new lines and angels. It is not a design that everyone would agree is good or bad, but it sure looks futuristic. You have to take into account this is still a concept. The production version could be a little tamer. The IMx also introduces some new concepts for interior design. It features katanagare diagonal patterns, kumiki, a Japanese interlocking wood puzzle, and shoji, a traditional Japanese paper screen.

“The IMx zero-emission crossover concept vehicle embodies the future of Nissan Intelligent Mobility,” said Daniele Schillaci, executive vice president for global marketing and sales, zero-emission vehicles and the battery business. “Through Nissan Intelligent Mobility, Nissan is committed to changing the way people and cars communicate, as well as how cars interact with society in the near future and beyond.”

