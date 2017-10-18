/Official: 2018 Porsche 718 GTS Cayman & Boxster

Just as the 718 series was beginning to lose their charm, Porsche announced a new version that brings the luster back to the sports car duo. The 2018 Porsche 718 GTS Cayman and Boxster come with more power, some slight design enhancements, and a whole lot more attitude compared to the regular models.

The power increase in the 2018 Porsche 718 GTS is 15 hp more than the 718 S and 35 hp more than the 718. The 365 horsepower you get now is the result of employing a newly developed intake plenum and an optimized turbocharger for the 2.5 liter flat-four cylinder engine. Standard transmission is a six-speed manual, but a seven-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) is also available as an option.

Amazing handling is assured through the addition of Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) including a mechanical rear-differential lock or the Sport Chrono Package, plus Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) all available as standard. The manual gearbox is a lot more fun in a car like the 2018 Porsche 718 GTS. But if it’s outright speed you are after, the PDK performs better,catapulting the Boxster GTS and Cayman GTS from 0 to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds. Top speed is 180 mph.

Visually, there are a number of cues setting the GTS models apart from the rest of 718 family. The biggest highlights include tinted front indicator lights and taillights, model designations in black, a black lower rear fascia, and black tips on the sport exhaust system, plus matte black 20 inch wheels. Inside you find Sport Seats Plus with alcantara and embroidered logo, and alcantara wrapped steering wheel.

Price-wise, the 2018 718 Cayman GTS starts at $79,800, and the convertible 718 Boxster GTS from $81,900.

