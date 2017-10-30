/Official: 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country Volvo Ocean Race

The name might be a mouthful, but then Volvo V90 Cross Country Volvo Ocean Race is many cars in one. It’s a utility vehicle, a sedan, a comfy family bus, a camping mate, and it’s also an homage. The car celebrates the start of the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race.

Volvo Ocean Race is an extremely cool program in which Volvo equips racing boats with a variety of sensors that will capture data from some of the remotest parts of the world’s oceans. So not only the provide good business and entertainment, they also help understand the health of oceans. What is more, Volvo will donate EUR 100 for each of the first 3,000 V90 Cross Country Volvo Ocean Race cars it plans to build. So this big all-road car is actually greener than all the Teslas and Prius’ combined.

The environmental theme continues with the Volvo V90 Cross Country Volvo Ocean Race itself. The car features, for example, floor mats made from Econyl, a fabric made from 100% recycled nylon, including abandoned fishing nets reclaimed from the seabed. Other special highlights include matt grey and bright orange details, Crystal White exterior colour and special wheels and stitching. Of course, all the standard Cross Country equipment are present, including all-wheel-drive.

“We’re proud to support the Volvo Ocean Race’s Science Programme, which will help improve our understanding of the health of the oceans – our greatest natural resource,” said Stuart Templar, Director of Sustainability at Volvo Cars. “As a company, we work to minimise our impact on the world around us, so this project’s innovative approach to tackling a major environmental problem was a great fit for us – not least as we head towards an electric future.”

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]