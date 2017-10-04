/Range Rover Velar Earns 5-Star Safety Rating from EuroNCAP

Gaining yet another feather for the major plumage in its cap, the new Range Rover Velar is named a 5-star car in EuroNCAP latest crash tests. The luxury SUV achieved such high scores in every test, the NCAP are calling it one of the safest SUVs they have ever tested.

The Velar scored 93% for adult occupant protection, 85% for child occupant protection and 74% for pedestrian protection. That is partly due to the design of the car which had crash protection in mind from the very beginning, and partly because of all the advanced safety systems the SUV boasts. The NCAP testers were particularly happy with the Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, a demonstration of which can be seen in the video below:

Euro NCAP’s findings state: “Tests of the autonomous emergency braking system at highway speeds demonstrated good performance, with collisions avoided or mitigated in all tests. In both the side barrier test and the more severe side pole impact, protection of all critical body areas was good and the Range Rover Velar scored maximum points.”

So luxury, style, prestige, and now safety. Range Rover Velar seems to have it all. And the best thing about this car is, it’s not even the most expensive Range Rover. The Velar makes both the Vogue and the Sport look rather pointless really. We don’t know what JLR was thinking when they green-lighted this model.

Velar’s advanced driver assistance systems include:

Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection uses a forward-facing stereo camera to determine if a collision is imminent – full braking is triggered automatically to avoid collisions altogether, or to mitigate the effects

Reverse Traffic Detection uses radar to monitor vehicles approaching from either side when reversing. An orange warning illuminates in the door mirrors to alert the driver to any potential danger

Matrix-Laser LED headlights extend the range of full beam to 550 metres. The Adaptive Front Lighting system matches the light beam to the steering wheel angle, while the matrix technology selectively dims individual LEDs to maintain optimum light distribution without dazzling oncoming traffic

Lane Keep Assist detects unintentional lane drift and applies corrective counter-steering to maintain lane position

Driver Condition Monitor senses driver fatigue by monitoring steering, brake and accelerator inputs to provide alerts when tiredness is detected

Intelligent Speed Limiter adjusts the vehicle speed when entering new speed limit zones

Traffic Sign Recognition informs the driver of the current speed limit using the driver's message centre instrumentation screen

