/Renault Flins Plant Celebrates Production of 18 Millionth Car

RenaultOctober 16, 2017

Last week Renault achieved a very remarkable milestone as the 18 millionth production car rolled off the production line at Flins plant in France. In happy coincidence, the milestone car was a futuristic Renault ZOE electric hatchback – celebrating the past 65 years of production and looking forward to the next 65 years with new technologies and ideas. 

Naturally, Renault made a little fuss about the handover of the 18 millionth car. The milestone Renault ZOE was bought by Green City, a German company based in Munich and Starnberg which specialises in e-mobility services. Oliver Weiss, Director of Green City, went to Flins factories where he received the keys to the ZOE from Eric Feunteun, Director, Electric Vehicle Programme, and Jean-Luc Mabire, Director of the Flins plant.This was the seventeenth ZOE to be added to Green City’s fleet. Renault ZOE is one of the best-selling EVs in Europe thanks to its incredible range of 300 to 400 kilometers.

Renault Flint plant started production in 1952, which makes it the oldest body assembly plant in France. Over the years the plant has produced a wide variety of model, CV, the Renault 4, the Renault 5, the first-generation Twingo, the Clio line and now the full-electric ZOE. This is also where the new Nissan Micra is assembled.

FLINS PLANT – KEY FIGURES
  • 18 million cars produced since the plant first opened (19 different models)
  • 160,544 cars produced in 2016 (134,502 Clios / 25,477 ZOEs / 565 Micras)
  • 65 years of expertise and konw-how (opened in 1952)
  • 2,378 employees
  • 237 hectares (including 67 hectares covered)
  • More than 110 million in capital expenditure over the past three years
  • ISO 14001 (environment) and ISO 9001 (quality) certification
  • 5 million parts handled per year by the on-site spare parts centre
  • 51.4% of stamped parts shipped to external clients (Renault and Nissan plants)
  • Production of Nissan Micran Gen 5 (the only production facility in the world), the fourth-generation Clio and the full-electric ZOE (the only production facility in the world)
  • 905 vehicle per day in three shifts 
  • Production of body shells for Clio Renault Sport which is assembled at the Alpine plant in Dieppe, France
