/ScienceofSpeed Acura NSX Is Ready for SEMA 2017

Yes, it is possible for one of SEMA cars not to be all flamboyant and chintzy. This discreetly beautiful ScienceofSpeed Acura NSX is built by an Arizona-based tuner who in this car have realized their “dream Project.” Inspired by GT3 racing cars, the SoS NSX benefits from a thorough upgrade.

It is possible that SoS found the hybrid system that powers the NSX a bit too complicated – or too perfect – to be messed with. So they have been content with a few basic mods here concerning exhaust and cooling system. The handling meanwhile has been improved via a lowering treatment for the suspension complete with lift system, Brembo ceramic brakes and a set of high-performance wheels and tires. Visually, the main highlight is Nouvelle Blue Pearl paint work, complemented with a host of carbon fiber aero parts. As for the interior, black leather Recaro Pole Position racing seats with blue stitching and accents on the doors, dash and seats count as the coolest features.

ScienceofSpeed Acura NSX Specs:

Power:

610 (+37) Horsepower

507 (+31) lb.-ft. of Torque

Engine:

ScienceofSpeed Sport Downpipes

ScienceofSpeed Sport+ Exhaust

ScienceofSpeed Liquid Injection Intercooling System

Exterior:

ScienceofSpeed Sport Aero Kit Front Strakes

ScienceofSpeed Sport Ducted Carbon Fiber Rocker Panels

ScienceofSpeed Carbon Fiber Diffuser

ScienceofSpeed Carbon Fiber Mid-height GT Spoiler

Andaro Nouvelle Blue Paint with Gloss Black roof

Gold Powdercoated Carbon Ceramic Brembo Brakes

Interior:

Recaro Pole Position ABE Racing Seats

ScienceofSpeed Sliding Seat Rails

gaugeART Multi-function OLED Gauge

Custom Upholstery with Black Leather, Blue Stitching and Fabric Accents

Suspension:

ScienceofSpeed Lowering Kit

iLIFT Pneumatic Suspension Lift System

Wheels & Tires:

Advan GT Premium Forged Wheels (F: 20×9, R: 21×12)

Pirelli Trofeo R tires

