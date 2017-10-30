/ScienceofSpeed Acura NSX Is Ready for SEMA 2017

Yes, it is possible for one of SEMA cars not to be all flamboyant and chintzy. This discreetly beautiful ScienceofSpeed Acura NSX is built by an Arizona-based tuner who in this car have realized their “dream Project.” Inspired by GT3 racing cars, the SoS NSX benefits from a thorough upgrade.
It is possible that SoS found the hybrid system that powers the NSX a bit too complicated – or too perfect – to be messed with. So they have been content with a few basic mods here concerning exhaust and cooling system. The handling meanwhile has been improved via a lowering treatment for the suspension complete with lift system, Brembo ceramic brakes and a set of high-performance wheels and tires. Visually, the main highlight is Nouvelle Blue Pearl paint work, complemented with a host of carbon fiber aero parts. As for the interior, black leather Recaro Pole Position racing seats with blue stitching and accents on the doors, dash and seats count as the coolest features.
ScienceofSpeed Acura NSX Specs:
Power:
- 610 (+37) Horsepower
- 507 (+31) lb.-ft. of Torque
Engine:
- ScienceofSpeed Sport Downpipes
- ScienceofSpeed Sport+ Exhaust
- ScienceofSpeed Liquid Injection Intercooling System
Exterior:
- ScienceofSpeed Sport Aero Kit Front Strakes
- ScienceofSpeed Sport Ducted Carbon Fiber Rocker Panels
- ScienceofSpeed Carbon Fiber Diffuser
- ScienceofSpeed Carbon Fiber Mid-height GT Spoiler
- Andaro Nouvelle Blue Paint with Gloss Black roof
- Gold Powdercoated Carbon Ceramic Brembo Brakes
Interior:
- Recaro Pole Position ABE Racing Seats
- ScienceofSpeed Sliding Seat Rails
- gaugeART Multi-function OLED Gauge
- Custom Upholstery with Black Leather, Blue Stitching and Fabric Accents
Suspension:
- ScienceofSpeed Lowering Kit
- iLIFT Pneumatic Suspension Lift System
Wheels & Tires:
- Advan GT Premium Forged Wheels (F: 20×9, R: 21×12)
- Pirelli Trofeo R tires
