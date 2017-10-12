/SEMA 2017: Ford Focus RS by Rally Innovations

The last of the four top Focus tuner cars Ford is presenting at the 2017 SEMA show is this, the Ford Focus RS by Rally Innovations. Rally Revival is the theme for this special little hatchback, and it’s got all the hardware it needs to cash the checks its name writes.

Power is taken care of in the Ford Focus RS by Rally Innovations with a whole host of aftermarket parts, all of which come from the best names in business. If you are looking to boost the performance of your EcoBoost engine, have a look at the list below as it provides you with some good names and devices you would need. The same is true of the chassis, although the upgrades here are a bit too serious for a street car. This car would drive off the show floor at SEMA and go straight on a rally course. And it would look right at home too, what with the rally car aero kit it is sporting. This Focus RS is also the only one that doesn’t get sporty interior upgrades, but a few functional ones.

Ford Focus RS by Rally Innovations Specs:

Base Vehicle

2017 Focus RS

3L I4 EcoBoost engine

6-speed manual transmission

Powertrain

Mountune

High-flow Induction kit & full intercooler upgrade

Ultra-High Performance Silicon Boost /Coolant hose kit

CSF triple-pass high performance radiator

Borla 3” catted down pipe

Ford Performance S-Type 3” cat-back exhaust

COBB Access Port V3

Ford Performance short throw shifter**

Chassis

RS-R Sports-i coilover suspension

Eibach front / rear sway bars

DBA USA 4000 series front / rear slotted rotors

Rally Innovations R4S intercooler “X” brace

Whiteline camber adjustment bushing kit front/rear

Wheels & Tires

OZ Racing Superturismo GT (19”x8”) wheels

Nitto NT01 (235/35/19) tires

Shop TPMS tire pressure monitoring sensors

Tred Wear raised white letter tire inserts

Exterior

Baja Designs 3×3 Squadron Pro & S2 LED Amber– driving/combo & wide cornering lighting

Rally Innovations:

Light plate

R4S aluminum front, side and rear splitters

R4S 1 pc aluminum rear diffuser

R4S wheel diverters & mud flaps

R4S rally wing

Hood vents (collaborated w/ Anaheim Rod & Custom)

Sparco stainless steel latches

Pekok Autobody body finish

Rolotech vinyl car wraps– Avery intense blue & 3M storm gray vinyl wrap with R4S graphic scheme

Interior

Autometer Cobalt Series boost, oil, air/fuel and Pro Shift light gauges and Omni pod mount

Rally Innovations custom 4 pt. roll cage, R4S interior panels & rear seat delete

Sparco : EVO race seats R353 steering wheel & globe shift knob

HPI 4-point harnesses

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]