/SEMA 2017: Ford Focus RS by Rally Innovations

The last of the four top Focus tuner cars Ford is presenting at the 2017 SEMA show is this, the Ford Focus RS by Rally Innovations. Rally Revival is the theme for this special little hatchback, and it’s got all the hardware it needs to cash the checks its name writes.
Power is taken care of in the Ford Focus RS by Rally Innovations with a whole host of aftermarket parts, all of which come from the best names in business. If you are looking to boost the performance of your EcoBoost engine, have a look at the list below as it provides you with some good names and devices you would need. The same is true of the chassis, although the upgrades here are a bit too serious for a street car. This car would drive off the show floor at SEMA and go straight on a rally course. And it would look right at home too, what with the rally car aero kit it is sporting. This Focus RS is also the only one that doesn’t get sporty interior upgrades, but a few functional ones.
Ford Focus RS by Rally Innovations Specs:
Base Vehicle
- 2017 Focus RS
- 3L I4 EcoBoost engine
- 6-speed manual transmission
Powertrain
- Mountune
- High-flow Induction kit & full intercooler upgrade
- Ultra-High Performance Silicon Boost /Coolant hose kit
- CSF triple-pass high performance radiator
- Borla 3” catted down pipe
- Ford Performance S-Type 3” cat-back exhaust
- COBB Access Port V3
- Ford Performance short throw shifter**
Chassis
- RS-R Sports-i coilover suspension
- Eibach front / rear sway bars
- DBA USA 4000 series front / rear slotted rotors
- Rally Innovations R4S intercooler “X” brace
- Whiteline camber adjustment bushing kit front/rear
Wheels & Tires
- OZ Racing Superturismo GT (19”x8”) wheels
- Nitto NT01 (235/35/19) tires
- Shop TPMS tire pressure monitoring sensors
- Tred Wear raised white letter tire inserts
Exterior
- Baja Designs 3×3 Squadron Pro & S2 LED Amber– driving/combo & wide cornering lighting
- Rally Innovations:
- Light plate
- R4S aluminum front, side and rear splitters
- R4S 1 pc aluminum rear diffuser
- R4S wheel diverters & mud flaps
- R4S rally wing
- Hood vents (collaborated w/ Anaheim Rod & Custom)
- Sparco stainless steel latches
- Pekok Autobody body finish
- Rolotech vinyl car wraps– Avery intense blue & 3M storm gray vinyl wrap with R4S graphic scheme
Interior
- Autometer Cobalt Series boost, oil, air/fuel and Pro Shift light gauges and Omni pod mount
- Rally Innovations custom 4 pt. roll cage, R4S interior panels & rear seat delete
- Sparco :
- EVO race seats
- R353 steering wheel & globe shift knob
- HPI 4-point harnesses
