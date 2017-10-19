/Tokyo 2017: Toyota Fine-Comfort Ride Fuel Cell Concept

Toyota’s home event of Tokyo Motor Show is a place where they bring out their most interesting ideas. Now, interesting does not necessarily mean brilliant, but rather quirky and, well, very Japanese. The Toyota Fine-Comfort Ride is one of those ideas which explores the future of premium saloons in terms of design and technology.

As you may have already guessed from the name, Toyota Fine-Comfort Ride is about luxury and comfort but in a refined, futuristic way. The concept has a flexible design, a very roomy interior, and a hydrogen fuel cell powertrain that provides plenty of juice for propulsion and various other electronic features it boasts. Toyota reckons the system could deliver a range of up to 1,000 km with zero CO2 or any other substance of concern emission.

Thanks to a unique architecture exclusive to electric vehicles with in-wheel motors, the Toyota Fine-Comfort Ride makes use of all the space available to its footprint. They are adamant this car is a luxury saloon, even though to look at it looks more like one of those personal mobility things Toyota comes up with every other week. Still, if this is where the design of luxury cars is headed in the future we could probably live with it.

As for the interior, The Fine-Comfort adopts a “wearing comfort” concept as in being wrapped in comfort. But all the concerns with comfort and ride is dwarfed by the high-end connectivity features. The Agent function and the touch display are arranged around the driver and passenger seats. The seats allow for flexible adjustment according to posture, and the displays allow the driver and passengers to freely access information. The seat layout can be flexibly adjusted, so Fine-Comfort Ride can be used as individual space or as a communication space for individuals.

