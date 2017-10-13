/2018 Vauxhall Insignia Country Tourer – Pricing and Specs

Set to be released nation-wide in the UK in November, the 2018 Vauxhall Insignia Country Tourer is a family estate with above average off-road capabilities. That makes this fairly unique looking thing a good alternative to the obvious crossovers and SUVs out there, especially when you consider the space and features it offers.

Priced from £25,635, Vauxhall Insignia Country Tourer is not just a jacked-up wagon with pretend off-road credentials. The high ground clearance is backed up by all-wheel drive with torque vectoring, and it has skid plates and moulded black protective cladding in the lower fascia, wheel arches and along the lower body side. In short then, the Country Tourer can indeed cash the checks its appearance writes.

In terms of features and practicality, making 2018 Vauxhall Insignia Country Tourer an idea family car, you can have keyless open and start with hand-free tailgate opening, 1,665 litres of cargo space, optional 40/20/40 foldable rear seats, and standard roof rails that can carry up to 100 kg of stuff. The new Insignia Country Tourer comes with AGR-certified premium ergonomic front seats and the heated outer rear seats, heated windscreen and the heated steering wheel.

Engine-wise the new Country Tourer can be had with a 2.0-litre Turbo D (170PS) (NEDC fuel consumption: urban 39.8mpg, extra-urban 61.4mpg, combined 51.4mpg; 145g/km CO 2 ). Completing the powertrain line-up, a 2.0-litre Bi-Turbo D with 210PS will arrive in December. These are mated to an 8-speed transmission.

