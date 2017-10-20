/West Coast Customs Kia Stinger Headed to SEMA 2017

As you would expect, this year’s SEMA show is going to be mostly about the new Kia Stinger and who can modify it better. This is the first proposition, coming to you from the good folks at WCC. The West Coast Customs Kia Stinger features a thorough package that showcases what’s possible in terms of styling and performance upgrades.

Finding some time in between making TV shows, WCC crew have fitted the SEMA-bound Stinger with lowered front and rear suspension, a gloss black front grill, a carbon fiber aero kit, 21-inch forged wheels, widebody fender flares, a rear diffuser and squared-off quad exhaust tips. An interior treatment has also been devised, but they have said nothing about engine mods yet. It’ll be interesting if they can breathe more power into the 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 Lambda II engine. It already makes 365 hp, but we reckon it could easily go up to 500.

Based on what we can see in the preview photo, West Coast Customs Kia Stinger comes with a massive aero kit with insanely wide fenders. It appears this is going to be the kind of kits we are going to see often for the Stinger. Given the sports sedan’s price bracket and, well, badge, people are going to treat this car like it’s a Civic or an Impreza. Kia themselves would rather people think of the Stinger as a Korean BMW or something. We would like to see some big time tuners getting their hands on the Stinger and come up with classy treatments worthy of the effort Kia have put into making it.

