/What technology will the cars of the future feature?

Technology now touches every part of daily life, whether it’s from our smartphones monitoring our health to our home appliances which make washing and cleaning easier. In recent decades technology has also advanced our vehicles, making them safer and more fuel efficient than ever before but what does the future hold?

We are already starting to see technology being adopted by big car manufacturers such as internet connected vehicles, self-parking systems and smart brakes, but YourParkingSpace wanted to see what we could look forward to in the not too distant future by researching some of the up and coming technologies that could one day be standard on our cars.

Systems such as biometric vehicle access, energy storing body panels and driver health monitoring were but a dream even a couple of years ago, but as technology advances so does the realisation that these technologies are much closer to becoming reality than anyone thought.

Check out what technology could be featured in the cars of the future with this great infographic below:

