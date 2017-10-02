/What You can Expect from 2020 Mercedes S-Class?

I know that it was only a short while ago when Mercedes-Benz revealed a new, refreshed S-Class. But already they are at work preparing the next model which is reportedly set for debut in about two years. Mules have already been dispatched testing the new technologies 2020 Mercedes S-Class will boast.

Before we get to the tech stuff, which is always the main highlight of any new S-Class, it is worth noting that the 2020 Mercedes S-Class is going to be remarkably larger than the current version and more spacious inside, too. The test mules spotted out and about feature flared arches and buffed up fenders, suggesting a wider track for the big S. As for the design, while it is not likely that a major overhaul is one the cards, you can expect the usual nip and tuck resulting in an overall smoother, more elegant look.

As for the technologies, the emphasis with the 2020 Mercedes S-Class will be on fully autonomous driving. The car will feature new systems designed to enable full autonomy in the near future. They include Distronic Active Proximity Control and Active Steer Assist system. and new version of Drive Pilot system with satellite-link guidance system. The new S-Class is expected to be at least Level 4 autonomous which is a big leap from the current model which is a Level 2.

The next S-Class will also be the model that steps up the company’s electrification game. Already, we have a semi-electric Mercedes S-Class in form of the 560e plug-in hybrid. But the word is the next model is gunning for a full-electric model like Tesla Model S, even though there are major concerns about interior space and compromises on luxury with such a model.

Via Autocar

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]