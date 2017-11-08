/2018 BMW M3 CS Unveiled with 453 Horsepower

Well, alright, it’s not a full-blooded CSL with stripped interior and racing chassis. But the new 2018 BMW M3 CS is hot enough to make every M fan all hot and uncomfortable in the trouser department. Problem is, they may not meet with gratification since the CS is a limited edition of just 1,200 units, with only 550 going to the U.S. starting from May 2018.

But those lucky few who will get a 2018 BMW M3 CS will be pleased with what it offers. This badass family sedan is 110 lb lighter than a standard M3 and 28 hp more powerful. It also has a new carbon fiber aero kit, so the handling and performance are considerably sweeter than that of a non-CS model.The weight saving has been done through extensive use of CFRP, including the hood and the roof. The back of the vehicle features a redesigned “Gurney Flap” in exposed carbon fiber as well. The suspension, too, is tauter and more focused.

But the meat of 2018 BMW M3 CS is teh upgraded M TwinPower Turbo technology 6-cylinder inline engine. Equipped with new maps and an especially-tuned M sports exhaust system, the motor generates 453 hp at 6250 rpm (+28 hp) and peak torque 443 lb-ft from 4000 to 5380 rpm (+37 lb-ft). Performance-wise, 0 to 60 mph sprint takes just 3.7 seconds and as for top speed, with the M Driver’s Package fitted as standard, you can hit 174 mph. This does indeed make the M5 look a bit unnecessary, does it not?

The interior highlights of the new M3 CS include lightweight M sport seats, a new red start/stop button, and carbon fiber trims and accents plus an Alcantara wrapped steering wheel. None of the luxury amenities have been lost, and you get automatic climate control and a high-quality Harman Kardon surround sound system.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]