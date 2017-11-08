/2018 BMW M3 CS Unveiled with 453 Horsepower
BmwNovember 8, 2017

2018 BMW M3 CS Unveiled with 453 Horsepower

P90283553 highRes the bmw m3 cs 730x411 at 2018 BMW M3 CS Unveiled with 453 Horsepower

Well, alright, it’s not a full-blooded CSL with stripped interior and racing chassis. But the new 2018 BMW M3 CS is hot enough to make every M fan all hot and uncomfortable in the trouser department. Problem is, they may not meet with gratification since the CS is a limited edition of just 1,200 units, with only 550 going to the U.S. starting from May 2018. 

But those lucky few who will get a 2018 BMW M3 CS will be pleased with what it offers. This badass family sedan is 110 lb lighter than a standard M3 and 28 hp more powerful. It also has a new carbon fiber aero kit, so the handling and performance are considerably sweeter than that of a non-CS model.The weight saving has been done through extensive use of CFRP, including the hood and the roof. The back of the vehicle features a redesigned “Gurney Flap” in exposed carbon fiber as well. The suspension, too, is tauter and more focused.

P90283540 highRes the bmw m3 cs 730x428 at 2018 BMW M3 CS Unveiled with 453 Horsepower

But the meat of 2018 BMW M3 CS is teh upgraded M TwinPower Turbo technology 6-cylinder inline engine. Equipped with new maps and an especially-tuned M sports exhaust system, the motor generates 453 hp at 6250 rpm (+28 hp) and peak torque 443 lb-ft from 4000 to 5380 rpm (+37 lb-ft). Performance-wise, 0 to 60 mph sprint takes just 3.7 seconds and as for top speed, with the M Driver’s Package fitted as standard, you can hit 174 mph. This does indeed make the M5 look a bit unnecessary, does it not?

The interior highlights of the new M3 CS include lightweight M sport seats, a new red start/stop button, and carbon fiber trims and accents plus an Alcantara wrapped steering wheel. None of the luxury amenities have been lost, and you get automatic climate control and a high-quality Harman Kardon surround sound system.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)

(Founder / Chief Editor / Journalist) – Arman is the original founder of Motorward.com, which he kept until August 2009. Currently Arman is our chief editor and is held responsible for a large part of the news we publish.

More related posts